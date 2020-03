HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is holding a small event in Hartford on Thursday, March 19.

Governor Ned Lamont said if that event happens, less than 100 people will be able to attend — the reduction in guests due to growing coronavirus concerns.

An exact location and time have yet to be set.

On Tuesday, Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders canceled their rallies in Cleveland, Ohio, amid coronavirus concerns.