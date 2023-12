FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A furniture outlet will soon open its doors at Westfarms in Farmington.

Jordan’s Furniture is opening its eighth store. The 120,000-square-foot showroom was expected to open in March, but that has been moved up.

The store will open for a sneak peek at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 11, with its official grand opening set for Friday, Dec. 15, according to the mall’s Facebook page.

Jordan’s Furniture’s other location in Connecticut is on Sargent Drive in New Haven.