HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Journey concert set for Wednesday at the XL Center in Hartford has been postponed after a member of the band tested positive for COVID.

The band made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday. Their Hartford stop is among the last four shows of their tour that have been postponed.

The shows will be rescheduled for a later date and the band said more information will be provided on their website shortly.

“Please hold on to your tickets at this time,” they wrote in the post.