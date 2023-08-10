HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A cinematic, immersive exhibition is heading to Hartford on Friday.

Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience promises a journey to modern-day Egypt. Guests can view ancient world wonders like the Temple at Karnak or the Pyramids of Giza when King Tut ruled the land.

The exhibition includes a projection experience, delving into King Tut’s life — and death through his burial chamber — through a visual gallery that goes beyond a traditional artifact display.

Creators of the experience call it the “next generational of visual storytelling exhibitions.”

“Our goal is to use this powerful platform — with multiple rooms of discovery — to transport visitors into the past through a unique narrative of this 3,000 year old story,” organizers said in a press release.

The exhibition opens Friday and is set to run Wednesday through Friday. The visit takes approximately one hour, with final entry allowed one hour prior to the show’s closure.

Find more information about the experience here.