Judge allows Fitbit evidence in Connecticut murder trial

VERNON, Conn. (AP) — A judge has rejected the request of a Connecticut man charged with killing his wife to keep evidence about his wife’s Fitbit out of his murder trial.

Judge Julia Dewey also denied defense motions to have Richard Dabate‘s trial moved out of Tolland County, or to bar Ellington residents from sitting on the jury because of extensive media coverage surrounding the case.

Related: Man accused in wife’s death requests change of venue

The judge did exclude portions of Dabate’s interview with state police detectives.

Related: Wrongful death lawsuit filed in Fitbit homicide case

Dabate has maintained his innocence since he was charged in the shooting death of his wife, Connie Dabate, who was found dead in the basement of their Ellington home in 2015.