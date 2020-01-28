 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 5pm

Judge allows Fitbit evidence in Connecticut murder trial

Uncategorized

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

VERNON, Conn. (AP) — A judge has rejected the request of a Connecticut man charged with killing his wife to keep evidence about his wife’s Fitbit out of his murder trial.

Judge Julia Dewey also denied defense motions to have Richard Dabate‘s trial moved out of Tolland County, or to bar Ellington residents from sitting on the jury because of extensive media coverage surrounding the case.

Related: Man accused in wife’s death requests change of venue

The judge did exclude portions of Dabate’s interview with state police detectives.

Related: Wrongful death lawsuit filed in Fitbit homicide case

Dabate has maintained his innocence since he was charged in the shooting death of his wife, Connie Dabate, who was found dead in the basement of their Ellington home in 2015.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Fotis Dulos arrives at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Fotis Dulos arrives at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx"

Dulos being transferred to hospital in Bronx, N.Y. via LIFESTAR

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Dulos being transferred to hospital in Bronx, N.Y. via LIFESTAR"

Ambulance leaving Dulos Farmington home

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Ambulance leaving Dulos Farmington home"

Local Defense Attorney Greg Cerritelli phone interview dulos

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Local Defense Attorney Greg Cerritelli phone interview dulos"

Crews investigate second alarm fire at Hartford auto repair shop

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Crews investigate second alarm fire at Hartford auto repair shop"
More Hartford

Trending Stories