Judge denies CT Freedom Alliance’s emergency block on mask-wearing mandate in schools

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A judge in Hartford has denied the CT Freedom Alliances’ injunction on mandatory mask-wearing in schools Monday.

According to court documents, “The Freedom Alliance seeks an emergency order blocking mandatory mask-wearing in schools. The court has heard evidence on the request but has determined that no emergency exists.”

The Freedom Alliance claims the state Department of Education has illegally students to wear face masks in schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They allege the “‘mask order’ threatens immediate ‘severe, irreparable physical and emotional harm’ to substantially all of the school children in this state.”

The court says one of the expert witnesses the Alliance called is “too radical [and] is not an expert the court should recognize.”

The Alliance and some parents previously sued the CT Dept. of Education over their requirement that all students wear masks while in school amid the pandemic.

