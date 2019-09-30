1  of  2
Judge dismisses lawsuit over release of vaccination data

by: Associated Press

((AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Hartford Superior Court judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Connecticut couple seeking to stop the Department of Public Health from publicly releasing additional information about immunization rates at private and public schools.

They had also sought to have school-by-school immunization data from 2017-18 removed from the department’s website.

In a decision dated Friday, Judge Susan Quinn Cobb said Brian and Kristen Festa of Bristol had not exhausted their “administrative remedies” with state public health officials and therefore the court lacks jurisdiction in the matter.

Parents of an unvaccinated son, the couple had filed a suit in June seeking a temporary injunction. They say they’ve suffered “mental and emotional distress due to the vitriolic and hateful statements from the public” since the state released immunization rate data in May.

