Judge dismisses several requests to stop University of Hartford's division downgrade; One moves forward

Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A federal judge Wednesday dismissed a request by several student-athletes to stop the University of Hartford’s downgrade from Division I to Division III, but one student’s case can go forward.

This April, News 8 unveiled a secret study by the university to leave Division I, which they announced the following month.

This happened weeks after the school’s men’s team made the NCAA tournament for the first time in school history.

Rob Romano, a lawyer who teaches sports management at St. John’s University, told News 8 the judge may have left the door open for the others by allowing the one student-athlete.

“I think that may be enough with that one plaintiff staying in the case for the judge to say ‘OK, we have one plaintiff. What’s the harm in allowing the others to amend so they can stay in also.’ Not saying Judge Shea will, but stranger things have happened,” Romano said.

The university said the ruling supports their position.

Hartford

