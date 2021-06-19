Juneteenth celebration held in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Saturday, June 19th is Juneteenth: a national holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. To celebrate and reflect, events were held statewide.

“So much happening here!” explained Karen Taylor, Director of the City of Hartford’s Office of Equity and Opportunity. “Fun, music, culture, dancing. Looking back to build forward is our theme and that’s what folks are here to do.”

Karen Taylor, Director of the City of Hartford’s Office of Equity and Opportunity, was one of the organizers said the location was critically important. They wanted it to be held at the Black Lives Matter Mural on Trinity Street.

“We definitely wanted to have it here,” said Taylor.

Organizers and attendees told News 8 this event – and day – also serves as an educational moment for all of us.

“What I recognize is the first Juneteenth was only 65 years before my father was born,” said Joelle Murchison, Principal and Founder of ExecMommyGroup. “So, when people say get over it or the time has passed, that’s really recent history.”

Joelle Murchison, Principal and Founder of ExecMommyGroup, said there’s always opportunities to learn. She was the keynote speaker at the event and has been a longtime leader on issues of diversity and inclusion.

“You can always seek out resources!” said Murchison.

Organizers of the event said more events of this kind will be held throughout the year.