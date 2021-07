EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A new dinosaur exhibit is getting ready to take over East Hartford later this month.

The Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru will transform the parking lot of the Pratt and Whitney Stadium.

There will be Baby Dino and trainer meet and greets. Visitors will be able to see the dinos roaring and moving as they drive through the tour.

It runs from July 30-Aug. 8, 2021.