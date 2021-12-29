Jurassic Quest opens at the Hartford Convention Center to give people an immersive experience into the world of dinosaurs

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – From T-Rex to ‘over-rafter’ the gangs all here. It’s millions of years of history seen through the eyes of a child.

Welcome to Jurassic Quest, an exhibit featuring 100 dinosaurs, some dating back more than 60 million years.

“It is an immersive educational experience. We have over a hundred full-size dinosaurs,” said Nick, Jurassic Quest.

Each dinosaur is built to scale from a wrinkled brow to a furry outer layer, the diverse group of reptiles almost come to life.

One of the oldest dinosaurs on record is the E-raptor.

For junior explorers, the experience is amazing.

If you would like to take a trip back in time to the Jurassic Quest exhibit, it will be at the Hartford Convention Center through Sunday.