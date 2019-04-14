Hartford

Jury selection to begin for man charged in 2008 killings

Posted: Apr 14, 2019

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Jury selection is set to begin for the trial of a Connecticut man charged in a drive-by shooting in Hartford that killed two people in 2008, two months after police say he shot a third man to death.

The prosecution and defense in the case of 37-year-old Harold Patterson, of Hartford, are scheduled to start picking jurors Monday in Hartford Superior Court. Patterson's lawyer, William Gerace, says his client is innocent.

The three killings went unsolved before Patterson was arrested on murder charges in 2016. That's when police say a witness came forward and linked Patterson to the killings.

Patterson is accused of gunning down Raymond Hite in June 2008 and killing Lamar Gresham and Carlos Ortiz two months later in what appeared to be unrelated shootings.

