‘Just hang in there, you’ll find a slot in the next few days’: Connecticut’s status in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Friday was the first day for anyone in the age 45 to 54 category can book appointments for the COVID vaccine.

The state first rolled out for medical workers and first responders and healthcare workers, and with each new rollout, the state learns a little bit more about what works and what doesn’t. This one seems to be going smoothly.

“We know over 40,000 people booked appointments today, and we have news for our allocation for next week, which is up again, so we will have a lot more appointments being loaded up to the system over the next couple of days,” Josh Geballe, Governor’s office.

It’s estimated there are about 200,000 people trying to get vaccinated in the 45 to 54 group. So with 40,000 people already booked today, next weeks supply will nearly finish off this age group.

“This is new news, we just got the final tally, so we now have 150,000 first doses, coming into the state next week,” Geballe explained.

So from personal experience, News 8 reporter Bob Wilson and his wife were able to get an appointment pretty quickly. They broke it down into three groups: one group had the three major healthcare providers. Wilson and his wife loaded their websites and apps right on the phone. And then they did the three major CVS Walgreens and Walmart and put those right on the phone, and then the state website.

They alternated between them until they were able to get an appointment. The idea is to keep trying and go about gradually. Try the different sites and eventually you will get one.

We talk to Josh Geballe about it he says his phone blows up every time one of the new groups rolls out, “I’ve gotten texts from friends who have gotten appointments, and I’ve got some texts from friends who didn’t, but I told them the same thing I told you Bob, just hang in there, you’ll find a slot in the next few days.”

Also a good rule of thumb: some people are getting appointments booked out until May. That is just the nature of the computer cycle. Keep in mind as more vaccines come in, not only will more appointments will be available, but they will be much sooner as well.