Juvenile arrested in attempted robbery, shooting in Manchester in June

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester Police say a juvenile is one of two people who tried to rob and shoot someone on Academy Street back in June.

On June 24 at 2:40 a.m., a resident was leaving his house on Academy Street and saw a four-door, maroon-colored car with tinted windows and a temporary license plate driving slow with its lights off.

Police say, the suspect vehicle pulled in front of the resident’s car, blocking the roadway. Two suspects got out of the maroon car with guns and approached the victim’s car.

As the victim attempted to drive around the suspect’s car, one of the suspects fired their gun. A bullet hit the victim’s driver’s side window. He was able to drive away and was not harmed.

The suspects were described as Black males wearing hooded sweatshirts, and neck gaiters.

On Thursday, Sept. 30, a juvenile was arrested and identified as the shooter. The juvenile is charged with: