Juvenile detained after crashing stolen car into home in Hartford

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a car crashed into a home on Flatbush Ave. in Hartford Sunday morning.

Police say the crash occurred just before 11 a.m. at 288 Flatbush Ave.

Subsequent investigation revealed the car was stolen.

The juvenile driver fled the scene but has since been detained. They sustained minor injuries, were treated at the hospital, and released to their mother’s custody. The juvenile was issued a summons.

Inspectors determined the house to be unsafe. Two families living in the home have been displaced.

Stay tuned to WTNH.com for the latest details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

UConn Health reporting COVID-19 vaccine shortage; canceling first-dose appointments

News /

Police identify 2 victims in separate homicides in Hartford

News /

Hartford city officials considering plan to lengthen school days

News /

Trinity doctor urges caution, warns next few weeks crucial with virus variant in Connecticut

News /

Hartford officials asking residents to help seniors register for COVID-19 vaccine

News /

Manchester opens overnight warming center through March

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss