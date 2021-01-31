Juvenile detained after crashing stolen car into home in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating after a car crashed into a home on Flatbush Ave. in Hartford Sunday morning.

Police say the crash occurred just before 11 a.m. at 288 Flatbush Ave.

Subsequent investigation revealed the car was stolen.

The juvenile driver fled the scene but has since been detained. They sustained minor injuries, were treated at the hospital, and released to their mother’s custody. The juvenile was issued a summons.

Inspectors determined the house to be unsafe. Two families living in the home have been displaced.

