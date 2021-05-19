Juvenile detained following bomb threat at Hartford school

Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 has confirmed that a juvenile has been detained after a bomb threat was reported at Kennelly School in Hartford Wednesday.

The scene has since been cleared.

Students that were evacuate have now returned to the classroom.

“A student did make a threat of a bomb. We followed all of our protocols we activated, responses were there, and within in an hour and 45 minutes, the situation was cleared,” said Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, Superintendent of Hartford Public Schools.

