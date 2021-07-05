Juvenile taken into custody after driving stolen car involved in Glastonbury shots fired incident

Hartford

by: Olivia Lank

Posted: / Updated:
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police have arrested a juvenile in connection to a stolen car that was involved in a shots fired incident.

On Sunday around 11:12 p.m., officers in Hartford observed a stolen Volkswagen Passat driving in the Westland Street area. The car was identified as being involved in a shots fired incident in Glastonbury on July 2.

Detectives were able to follow and stop the car in the area of May Street. The occupants of the car fled on foot and the driver was taken into custody following a foot pursuit.

A loaded firearm with a large capacity magazine was found inside the car.

The juvenile was charged with first-degree larceny, carrying a pistol without a permit, and possession of a large-capacity magazine. The juvenile was transported to juvenile detention.

