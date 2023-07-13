ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)- An Enfield K-9 officer helped track down a group of thieves on Wednesday, according to officials.

The group was trying to break into vehicles in the Enfield Commons Mall and at Brookside Plaza, according to police. Officers were then alerted that the vehicle being used by the group had been reported stolen in Springfield.

After finding the suspects at Brookside Plaza, the group took off. This was when K-9 Dunkin was deployed and apprehended one of the offenders.

Officers later found the other two. Police said everyone in the group is a juvenile.