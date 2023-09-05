ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A K9 with Enfield police helped locate a suspect in a domestic incident Sunday.

According to the Enfield Police Department K9 Unit, K9 Odin was working the midnight shift when he assisted with a building search for a suspect in a domestic incident who was out on parole for weapons charges.

K9 Odin was able to locate the suspect hiding under a bed while searching the home.

The K9 has been a working member of the Enfield Police Department K9 Unit since graduating from training in May.