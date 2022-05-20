HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – This week is International Kangaroo Care Week, and no, it does not involve caring for real kangaroos.

A kanagroo-a-thon is taking place, however, and newborns across the state can benefit from this form of care.

With her babies born prematurely at 24 weeks, New Britain mother Samantha Murphy had to wait two whole weeks to feel her babies on her skin.

“They were very, very tiny, [and] very adorable. But they had some complications as most of the little ones do,” said Murphy.

She said she was overcome with emotion when her two twins, Caleb and Valerie, finally felt their mother’s chest.

“It’s very magical. It really is. And it just makes me so happy because it feels more normal,” she noted.

In this same line of thought, NICU nurses are advocating for a powerful form of medicine: kangaroo care. Kangaroo care may also be known as simple skin-to-skin contact for newborn babies, with either mom or dad.

Nurses are said to have logged 120 skin-to-skin moments this week alone, and say the benefits are extensive.

“You don’t have to be in a neonatal intensive care unit to do [it]. You can be doing this with your newborn infant at home,” said Deanna Hill, a NICU education specialist. “It just has so many important connections to outcomes. Newborn outcomes can be impacted just by holding your infant on your chest.”

Murphy’s twins are much bigger now, at just two months old. They have a few surgeries to battle, but their mom is confident they’ll get through it with the help of kangaroo care.

“They’re doing good now and I’m able to hold them every single day and it makes me feel better. It makes them better,” she said.