HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — Many nights on the news, we share stories about teens committing horrible crimes. Lawmakers at the state Capitol are tackling how to fix the juvenile justice system.

The Judiciary Committee is holding a public hearing Monday that is expected to go well into the night with 227 people signed up to testify. Seven bills before the Judiciary Committee deal with juvenile crime. How do lawmakers reform what some say is a juvenile justice system that’s broken?

“Rise in crime is because we are treating criminals like victims,” said State Sen. Dan Champagne from Vernon.

The Judiciary Committee is looking at passing a bipartisan proposal that does many things including;

• Support for community programs focused on trauma, truancy, mediation, and mentorship.

• Increase information sharing

• Require next day court

• Assessment of services within the criminal justice system

• Increase 6-hour hold limit in detention

• Institute around-the-clock GPS monitoring of juveniles arrested for violent crimes

• Revise transfer to adult court for high-risk repeat offenders

• Mandatory fingerprinting

But advocates for juvenile justice say the punishment is not helpful.

“The real deterrence for crime is in addressing trauma, helping families, helping children,” Valerie Triblets of Rocky Hill Congregational Church said. “We know that those things are actually the way to prevent crime, not by threatening them with greater time in jail.”

Kelvin Lovejoy from the Blue Hills Civic Association in Hartford says the non-profits Youth empowerment program has worked.

“When you support a family, it empowers the youth,” he said.

State Rep. Geraldo Reyes the Democratic Chair of Black & Puerto Rican Caucus told News 8 that constituents say Waterbury youth have a pipeline to prison. His caucus hasn’t taken a position on GPS monitoring for repeat offenders.

“There are some members that say this is, you know, that’s a good idea, we should do it,” Reyes said. “And there are others who say, ‘hey, absolutely not. It violates that human being’s dignity and his own ability to comprehend what’s going on.'”

Meantime, the Commissioner for the Department of Public Safety says Gov. Ned Lamont’s bill tackling juvenile crime and illegal guns looks to spend $72.5 million to target public safety.

“We saw violent gun crimes go up in the state and go up around the country as a direct result of the pandemic,” Commissioner James Rovella explained.

Champagne, a ranking member of the Judiciary Committee and a former police officer, added, “You have the same juveniles out there every night. Hitting people, killing people. That’s a problem.”

Lawmakers are expected to vote on these bills over the next few weeks.