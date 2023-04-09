WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — 180 Life Church celebrated Easter in a big way on Sunday, scattering 20,000 eggs on the field at Conrad High School.

“We have two Easter egg hunts — one after each service,” said Bill LaMorey, the church’s lead pastor. “So, for us, it’s a big time of celebration, and we’re so thankful that so many people come out on Easter Sunday.”

It was the West Hartford church’s largest egg hunt in three years. It made Easter baskets to-go, or only used half as many eggs, during the pandemic.

Kids decorated bags to hold their eggs.

“I think it’s just a really good way to celebrate Easter, and it’s just a really good way to have fun,” LaMorey said.