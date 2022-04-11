WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A group of kids in Windsor are doing their part to help the people of Ukraine, hosting a lemonade stand in hopes of raising money for Ukrainians forced out of their homes.

Monday’s stand was held outside The Bean @226 on Broad Street.

Money raised will be used to fill backpacks with supplies to send to Ukrainian children seeking refuge in Poland.

“I want to help people and anyway, I’ve always wanted to have a lemonade stand and it’s even funner for helping people doing the lemonade stand so that’s why I want to do this,” said Ariana Perez, one of the young helpers.

Even before Monday’s lemonade stand kicked off, the group had already raised over $2,700 from previous lemonade stands they had in town.