WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Some of the youngest kids in the state received their first COVID-19 vaccine at the Windsor Public Library.

The FDA gave approval for that younger group, which is children six-months-old to five-years-old. The Connecticut Department of Public Health, which ran the clinic along with Griffin Health and the local health district, was ready, as were many parents who lined up Tuesday morning.

Chrissy Clemens’ sons are three and 18-months-old.

“I’ve been following that pretty closely so I was excited that it had finally gotten here. It was a day we’ve been waiting for,” Clemens said. “My husband and I for a long time. We really wanted to get them vaccinated as soon as we could.”

“Some families drove an hour and a half to get here to find a vaccine today. They’ve had some difficulties so this obviously is meeting a need,” said Jeni Waldo, a Windsor Public Health nurse.

This clinic was already scheduled for Tuesday for children ages five and older, but as soon as the FDA gave its approval this past weekend, they switched it to six-months-old and older.

Most of the people there Tuesday were these little kids in the younger group.