HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Parents from Killingly are fighting for mental health services in schools by rallying at the State Capitol in Hartford on Wednesday.

The rally follows the Republican-led Killingly Board of Education’s refusal to expand student mental health services in the town’s public schools. On March 16, the BOE rejected a grant-funded, school-based mental health center, which led concerned parents and residents to file a complaint against the board on April 5.

Now, the State Department of Education (SDE) is investigating whether voting down the proposal violated the “educational interest of the state.”

Parents are set to come together under the name “Save Our Students,” joined by state Senator Mae Flexer, on the steps of the State Capitol at 2 p.m.

SOS is asking parents, school staff, and concerned citizens to join them along with their state and local leaders to show support for school-based health centers. Additionally, SOS said the rally will show support for the SDE in advocating for mental health resources, noting that “the SDE’s decision for Killingly will set precedence for every local Board of Education across the state.”