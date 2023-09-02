EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – As we celebrate the history of labor in our country this weekend… one group of workers is still fighting to be recognized. Uber and Lyft drivers… across the state… are pushing for the same rights as traditional workers. Some of those drivers gathered in East Hartford today and spoke about what the holiday means to them.

Some drivers work up to 80 hours a week so this is the time when they can relax, enjoy the day, it’s sort of like their company picnic.

And they can talk to other drivers about the problems they face.



Uber/Lyft Driver John Garcia says “Nobody is looking to us. We are alone. Nobody cares about us.” As independent contractors, rideshare app drivers have to follow the company’s rules when it comes to pay. Drivers get to make their own schedules, but they don’t get any of the other benefits that come with a traditional job. “We have to pay for the gas, we have to pay for the repairs, maintenance. We have to pay for everything” according to Garcia.



Labor Day celebrates the social and economic achievements of American workers.. but gig workers feel like they are left out of the holiday.

“Labor day, it’s not our day. It’s somebody else’s day, but not our day. Because we don’t count as employees. We’re just a number.”

The Independent Drivers Guild fights for the rights of drivers across the country.

The group organized an appreciation day for drivers in Connecticut… an event filled with family fun like backpack giveaways and a magic show.

It’s also a chance for drivers to connect with one another.



Abubkar Adam from the Independent Drivers Guild said “So you can spend time with your family, not just your family members, but your other family who are uber and lyft drivers.” Independent contractors can’t unionize so this is the closest drivers can get to that kind of support.

Here drivers say their concerns are heard. “We have to have all the drivers together, so we can show people the power of unity we have” according to Adam. The independent drivers guild represents over 20,000 drivers in the state. They also work on advocacy and legislation.

