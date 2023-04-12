BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Lake Compounce is celebrating 177 years, and ahead of its reopening, the amusement park announced some thrilling upgrades to its regular season.

The world-renowned wooden roller coaster Boulder Dash is getting a fresh upgrade. The thrill ride, which is 4,672-feet long and reaches speeds of up to 60 mph, will have its 580-foot track replaced by a steel Titan Track. The new track, from Great Coasters International Inc., will create a smoother and faster ride.

Foodies can also look forward to an upgrade to the beloved Potato Patch food stand. The stand, known for its unique food options — like monster potatoes filled with all the toppings — will offer a new ordering process for guests. Additionally, a potato patio will be added for guests to enjoy their food, including the new 54-ounces of fresh-cut fries in the exclusive fry bucket.

The newest addition to the amusement park is the return of its summer concert series. The series, which took place throughout the ’90s, will include performances from big-name acts like country star Jerrod Niemann, rock’s Everclear, and hip-hop/R&B singer CeeLo Green. A slew of tribute bands will also perform.

Performances apart of Live Music at the Lake are set to run on an all-new floating stage — a first of its kind in the state.

Lake Compounce will reopen for its 177th season on April 29 at 11 a.m.

For tickets and information, visit the park’s website.