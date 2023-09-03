BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — America’s first amusement park celebrated the unofficial, last weekend of summer with a bang.

Lake Compounce in Bristol hosted a Labor Day Weekend of fireworks.

“They just look pretty,” said Eryn Horstmann of New Hartford. “They’re so colorful!” said Justin Farghaly of New York.

The Farghaly family says they drove 85 miles from New York to enjoy the thrills. “We went down the Ferris Wheel! It was so much fun!” said Justin Farghaly.

“My favorite part is when we went to the green and purple waterslide,” said Samantha Farghaly.

But the family says no distance is too far for quality family time.

“When I get a day off like this, it’s like a blessing from God,” said Anter Farghaly, Justin and Samantha’s father.

It was also a blessing for the Horstmann family from New Hartford.

“It was really fun just to spend time here with the family,” said Eryn Horstmann.

“We’re a family of six, so for us to go anywhere together is pretty rare,” said Kristyn Horstmann, Eryn’s mother. “So, we’re having a good time.”

Doug Hemphill, general manager of Lake Compounce, says their focus is family and fun.

“We’re just looking at what we need to do to continue to capitalize on the historic nature of the park and make sure that we can provide the best possible guest experience,” Hemphill said.

As the summer comes to an end, the fun won’t fizzle.

Lake Compounce will be open from 11AM to 7PM on Labor Day, then close until Sept. 23 before reopening for its Phantom Fall Fest.