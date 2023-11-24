BRISOL, Conn. (WTNH) – The lights are on at Lake Compounce Amusement Park in Bristol.

For the 11th year the park held it’s holiday lights event Friday night with what they say is Connecticut’s tallest Christmas tree. The tree, at the park’s entrance, stands 100 feet tall and has more than 120 thousand lights.

Lake Compounce General Manager Doug Hemphill says “As a staple in the New England community, Holiday Lights has provided entertainment for families in and around Connecticut for more than a decade and we are thrilled to bring this tradition back to the park once again.”

Holiday Lights runs Friday through Sunday nights from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. through December 31st.