BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Ahead of its upcoming 175th season, Lake Compounce is hoping to hire more than 500 employees.

America’s oldest amusement park, nestled in Bristol, Conn., is hiring in their rides, food, games, and catering departments. Waterpark positions are also available for lifeguards and waterpark ride attendants.

In an effort to hire more employees, the park is hosting a job fair on Saturday, March 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees will have the chance to chat with team members from different departments, apply, interview, and even get hired on the spot.

The park said it also increased its pay rates by more than $2 per hour for most positions.

Lake Compounce is set to open on April 30.

