Lake Compounce marks 175 seasons; announces changes are coming with May 29 opening

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Lake Compounce Family Theme & Water Park will mark a milestone in 2021: operating for 175 seasons.

Owners say this has never before achieved by an American amusement park.

The new season begin on May 29. This year, change is coming to the park.

“From the rides and food stands to Crocodile Cove waterpark and everywhere in between, visitors will find a whole new look to complement the timeless fun New Englanders have come to expect at Lake Compounce,” a new release read. “Alongside the exciting changes, the park is debuting a new food and drink festival that will make your mouth water. Taking place every Saturday and Sunday in June, this event will thrill your taste buds.”

The park is looking to hire 1,200 seasonal employees. Those interested can apply online.

“You’ll find more than just a job working at Lake Compounce,” said Larry Gorneault Jr., General Manager for Lake Compounce. “In addition to a paycheck, team members make friendships to last a lifetime, create unforgettable memories, and become a part of the park’s 175 year-long legacy.”