Lake Compounce rebranding for 175th birthday, moves up opening day to May 8

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — America’s oldest amusement park, Lake Compounce, is unveiling a massive transformation for its 175th birthday this year, including moving up Opening Day.

Opening Day will be moved up this year by three weeks to Saturday, May 8, the park said Monday.

Its milestone transformation includes a rebranding, a new logo, a “park-wide visual transformation”, a new six-story waterslide called ‘Venus Vortex’, and a new food and beverage festival in June called ‘Bites and Pints’.

The park described the changes guests will see saying, “After parking and entering through the iconic tunnel, guests will take in the beautiful Main Gate area and marvel at the reimagined Main Street, complete with twinkling lights and a magical ambiance. Throughout the park, fresh colors, new seating, and shade, and new landscaping create an eye-catching environment fitting for an institution 175 years young.”