Lake Compounce rebranding for 175th birthday, moves up opening day to May 8

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — America’s oldest amusement park, Lake Compounce, is unveiling a massive transformation for its 175th birthday this year, including moving up Opening Day.

Opening Day will be moved up this year by three weeks to Saturday, May 8, the park said Monday.

Its milestone transformation includes a rebranding, a new logo, a “park-wide visual transformation”, a new six-story waterslide called ‘Venus Vortex’, and a new food and beverage festival in June called ‘Bites and Pints’.

The park described the changes guests will see saying, “After parking and entering through the iconic tunnel, guests will take in the beautiful Main Gate area and marvel at the reimagined Main Street, complete with twinkling lights and a magical ambiance. Throughout the park, fresh colors, new seating, and shade, and new landscaping create an eye-catching environment fitting for an institution 175 years young.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Non-profit 'Read to a Child' pivots during pandemic to continue helping kids learn literacy skills

News /

Worker who got arm caught in machine at South Windsor pasta factory freed, taken to hospital with severe injuries

News /

Woman injured, 18 shots recorded during shooting incident at Hartford event space

News /

March Madness brings locals to favorite spots to watch UConn game day after COVID restrictions ease

News /

‘Just hang in there, you’ll find a slot in the next few days’: Connecticut’s status in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout

News /

Hartford Public Schools announces Teacher of the Year nominees for 2021

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss