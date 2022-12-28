BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Lake Compounce is rounding-out its 176th season with a celebration perfect for families.

On December 31, the oldest amusement park in the country is bringing back its Kids New Year’s Eve Bash for the second year in a row. The event allows kids to dance the n ight away at a bubble dance party surrounded by their favorite characters.

Although 2023 is official at 12 a.m. Sunday, the Kids New Year’s Eve Bash offers a countdown to 8 p.m. — and even includes a free juice box to toast to the end of 2022. The night will end with fireworks.

The Kids New Year’s Eve Bash is a part of the amusement park’s ongoing Holiday Lights season, which will run from December 28 through 31 from 4 to 9 p.m.