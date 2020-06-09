Lake Compounce to open in July with capacity, ticketing restrictions

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Lake Compounce Theme and Water Park is opening for the summer season in the first week of July.

Season Pass-holders will get to go in starting July 1 and will be opened to the general public starting July 6.

Tickets will not be available for purchase at the park; guests can only buy tickets and season passes online. Guests must RSVP for the day they wish to visit. The 2020 season pass will now include the 2021 season as well.

Guests aged 3 or older are asked to wear a mask. Guests and staff will be required to have their temperature checked prior to entering the park. Anyone with a temperature of or over 100.4 F will be denied entry into the park.

Around the park, there are dozens of hand sanitizing stations and signs reminding guests to follow social distancing guidelines. There now more benches and shaded areas around the park for guests to use.

Park staff will conduct thorough cleanings based on the CDC’s recommendations at regular intervals throughout the day.

The park will be open daily this summer until August 23 and weekends through September 20.

