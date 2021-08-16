Lake Compounce visitors enjoy the rides on National Roller Coaster Day

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Visitors enjoyed the thrill rides at Lake Compounce on National Roller Coaster Day Monday.

“This ride is better than your morning Cup of Joe, it’s got me going like you wouldn’t believe,” park guest Matt Manzione said of Phobia, the first triple launch coaster to come to New England in 2016.

There are also traditional options at the park, like the Wildcat, which was introduced in Bristol back in 1927.

“A classic wooden coaster, [it] brings you up, down, you just kind of go around… a good beginner coaster,” said Lynsey Winters, Public Relations Manager at Lake Compounce.

News 8’s Sarah Cody even tested out a coaster for herself. The park has something for everyone.

“We love roller coasters, they’re exciting, the kids get into it, so it’s a good connection for the whole family,” said John Urbinati of Long Island.