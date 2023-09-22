HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont issued a proclamation for the Connecticut General Assembly to meet in a special session next week to consider the approval of several new pieces of legislation.

Lamont said the new legislation would include changing the date set for state statute for Connecticut to hold its presidential preference primary. The new legislation would also include authorizing the Secretary of State to retain an election monitor to detect and prevent irregularity in the management of election administration procedures and election conduct in specific municipalities.

The governor is asking the legislature to move the date of the primary four weeks earlier, to the first Tuesday in April instead of the last Tuesday of April.

Connecticut is one of the last states in the nation to hold its presidential preference primary, according to the Office of Governor Ned Lamont.

“Moving the date of our presidential primary slightly earlier will give voters of all political parties in Connecticut a greater voice in the outcome of these primaries,” Lamont said. “The suggestion to move the date to the first week of April came to my attention at the request of leaders from both major political parties – Democrats and Republicans – who, in a bipartisan show of unity, feel that this shift will benefit all the voters in our state. I agree with them, and I urge the legislature to approve a bill changing the date so that I can sign it into law and we can make this change in time for the 2024 primaries.”

The governor’s proclamation compels the special session to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Lamont is also requesting the legislature to consider the following information:

Extending the term of incumbent municipal elected officials to conform to the beginning of the succeeding term.

Improving the procedure related to recanvasses.

Changing the effective date requiring EMS personnel to administer epinephrine using automatic prefilled cartridge injectors, which are similar to automatic injectable equipment, prefilled vials and syringes.

Legislation that clarifies that a solicitation over the internet for a contribution to any committee, shall not be considered an expenditure under law.

This marks the second special session call from Lamont this month. Last week. Lamont filed a proclamation calling the Connecticut General Assembly into session, to consider the nomination of Nora Dannehy for the Connecticut Supreme Court.

The special session was held on Sept. 19 and and public hearing was held the following day in addition to a vote by the committee approving her nomination.

The Office of Governor Ned Lamont is anticipating the Senate and House of Representatives will meet on Sept. 26 to vote on the nomination, which is the same day they will meet for the second special session.