HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont received his second COVID-19 booster shot at Annie Fisher Montessori Magnet School in Hartford Thursday night.

“I feel really good. I’ll be safe for the next six months,” Lamont said after getting the shot.

Americans age 50 and older are now eligible for a second booster. If you received your first booster shot at least four months ago, state officials are encouraging you to get another dose.

“The older you are, the more comorbidities you might have, the more likely you will benefit from getting that second booster because we’ve seen that age is the greatest risk when it comes to this virus,” said Dr. Manisha Juthani, Connecticut Department of Public Health commissioner.

Juthani said there has been a slight uptick in cases and BA.2, a subvariant of COVID, is spreading in Connecticut. The state expects to see more cases in the coming weeks.

There are currently 23 testing sites throughout Connecticut. The state is ready to ramp up testing if infection rises.

“There’s a little flareup in Britain. They’re generally a month ahead of us. But look, you got a mask and more importantly you got vaccinations, you got the boosters, we know how to keep ourselves safe,” Lamont said.

While masks are not mandatory, state officials advise those who are vulnerable or worried about COVID to wear one.

“We don’t need to live in fear but we do need to maintain precautions that we know can be helpful to us,” Juthani said.

Booster shots are available wherever vaccines are distributed. You can book an appointment with your physician or with a clinic run by a hospital. Lamont said he is glad he got his shot Thursday, just in time for the Final Four.

“I’m going to watch like a hawk tomorrow night on a big flat screen TV with digital quality, cheering on UConn and then ready to fly out to Minneapolis and watch them win.”