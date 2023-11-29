HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont and First Lady Annie Lamont are inviting the public to tour the Governor’s Residence in Hartford for the annual holiday open house on Dec. 8.

The 33rd annual holiday open house will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec. 9. The Governor’s Residence is located at 990 Prospect Ave in Hartford and the house tour is free to the public.

Connecticut residents are invited to see the holiday decor and also encouraged to donate to Operation E.L.F., an annual fundraising campaign of the Connecticut National Guard Foundation.

Their mission is to provide financial support to military families who are going through the hardships of military deployment.

“I love having the opportunity to continue this annual Connecticut tradition at the Governor’s residence,” Lamont said. “Annie and I are happy to invite everyone to join the festivities and view the seasonal Christmas trimmings that were generously donated by Connecticut growers and small businesses.”

All of the holiday decorations are donated to the state from organizations like the Connecticut Greenhouse Growers Association, the Nurserymen Association, Jones Family Farms, Kathryn Hunt Studios of West Hartford and students from Lyman Hall Future Farmers of America.

There will also be live music from VP Vocal Studio and Conard High School’s Be S#arp acapella group.

For more information on the annual holiday tour, visit the website.