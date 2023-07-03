HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Gov. Ned Lamont announced the development of a new state initiative to further the recruitment of the Connecticut National Guard.

The initiative is called the Joint Enlistment Enhancement Program (JEEP) and it will provide current and retired members of the Connecticut National Guard with $500 for each person they refer that results in the enlistment or commissioning of a new member.

“The Connecticut National Guard has proven their worth time and again for this state and our communities during the pandemic and natural disasters,” Lamont said. “In a competitive labor market such as this, every organization is vying for the best talent. We need to think outside of the box when it comes to recruiting, especially for our military that has been a vital resource to our state and country in times of need.”

Members of the Connecticut National Guard receive a tuition waiver for state colleges and universities, qualify for low-cost health insurance and may be eligible for financial bonuses of $20,000.

The JEEP program encourages eligible and retired members of the National Guard to act as recruitment assistants. Members are encouraged to refer interested individuals to the Connecticut National Guard to the organization’s recruiting staff.

The JEEP initiative is open to all members of the Connecticut National Guard who are currently below the rank of general officer. Officials said retired members are highly encouraged to share their perspectives with future recruits.

If you are interested in learning more about the JEEP initiative you can find more information here.