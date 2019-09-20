Lamont receives revised guidelines for new ‘meals tax’ from DRS, Fasano unsatisfied

Ned Lamont accepts the endorsement for governor by the Democrats at the State Democratic Convention, Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Hartford, Conn. Connecticut Democrats are gathering for a second consecutive day to finish endorsing their slate of candidates for the November elections, including governor. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Lamont received revised guidelines on the prepared foods tax from the Department of Revenue Services Thursday evening.

The initial proposed ‘meal tax’ – set to go into effect October 1st – received backlash for including dozens of grocery store items that previously were never taxed.

Lamont said of the original guidelines that it was “too broadly interpreted and not reflective of what was intended when the budget was passed.”

In a letter to Lamont Thursday evening, the Office of the Commissioner of the DRS said that the department has reevaluated the ‘meal tax’ guidelines and has “determined that there is an alternative, and defensible, interpretation that more closely aligns with the language of the statute and the clear intent of the Legislature.”

In their new proposal, the DRS rescinds their original proposal of taxing all prepared meals sold in supermarkets.

The new proposed guidelines state, “Supermarkets are not generally sellers of meals. The rules describing the difference between bulk sales of food and sales of meals listed in this Policy Statement do not apply to food items sold in supermarkets.”

Senate Republican Leader, Len Fasano (R-North Haven), is still unsatisfied by the new terms proposed.

In a statement Thursday night, Fasano said the revised guidelines are “nothing more than a temporary pause,” and “not a permanent fix.”