Lamont to address efforts to diversify teacher workforce in Connecticut

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont is set to discuss efforts to diversify the teacher workforce in the state Tuesday morning.

Lamont’s office said he will be addressing his administration’s ongoing initiatives to recruit more teachers of color into classrooms in public schools throughout Connecticut.

Congresswoman Jahana Hayes, State Senator Doug McCrory, and other state and local officials will join Lamont for this press conference at Northend Elementary School, which is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m.

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Lamont, state officials discuss efforts to diversify teacher workforce in CT