NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)– Gov. Ned Lamont was at New Britain High School Tuesday to urge eligible high school seniors to apply for the Connecticut Automatic Admission Program.

Connecticut high school seniors who meet certain criteria will be automatically admitted to various participating colleges and universities after submitting a single application. There is no cost to apply, according to the governor’s office.

Graduating seniors in the top 30% of their class are eligible.

“A degree in higher education will help young adults achieve their career goals, and by simplifying the application process, we can make it easier for high school students – especially those whose families have never sought higher education – to apply and then ultimately enroll in a college or university,” said Lamont. “I strongly encourage eligible high school students to seize this opportunity and apply – there is no cost to submit an application, and this can be a great start to embark on their postsecondary journeys.”

Participating schools include:

Central Connecticut State University

Eastern Connecticut State University

Southern Connecticut State University

Western Connecticut State University

University of New Haven

University of Bridgeport

University of St. Joseph

Mitchell College

Goodwin University

The application deadline is January 4, 2024.

Leaders of the State Employee Bargaining Agent Coalition (SEBAC) expressed concern over the program Tuesday.

“As we speak, current students are grappling with the impacts of reduced staff and services – from tutoring and ESL services being shuttered to class sizes ballooning, Governor Lamont is not setting up our future generations for success,” said Seth Freeman, a professor of computer science at CT State Capital and the president of the Congress of Connecticut Community Colleges, SEIU 1973. “Governor Lamont’s actions, yet again, do not align with his statements.”

For more details on the Connecticut Automatic Admission Program, including how to apply, click here.