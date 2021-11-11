Lamont, Walsh honor veterans at East Hartford memorial

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Lamont joined Mayor Mike Walsh and members of the Local VFW for a wreath-laying ceremony at the World War I Memorial Thursday morning.

About 75 people gathered out on the lawn of the East Hartford Public Library, commemorating the veterans of East Hartford, as well as all veterans, living and deceased.

A white wreath was placed at the memorial, the symbolism of remembrance and sacrifice.

“From WW1 on, veterans have fought for this country to have the rights we gave today, and it’s a Thursday. It’s Veterans Day. It’s a day of remembrance for those who are living and that has passed. That’s what we do,” said Rich Bates, a veteran from East Hartford. o

“We are honored to commemorate the lives and sacrifices of all of our veterans,” said Sarah Kline Morgan, director of East Hartford Public Library. “We hope that his ceremony will become an annual event to remember and pass on the history of all East Hartford residents who have served in the armed forces.”

The event ended with the tolling of the bell at First Congregational Church.

The new mayor along with the veterans’ commission announced that there will be a Memorial Day parade in East Hartford next year.

Many veterans had huge smiles on their faces, knowing a long tradition will be coming back.