MARLBOROUGH, Conn. (WTNH) — One lane on Route 2 West in Marlborough is closed Sunday afternoon due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The Department of Transportation reports the crash occurred around 12:17 p.m. between Exits 16 and 15.

The right lane of Route 2 in the area is closed due to the crash.

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for the latest details as they become available.