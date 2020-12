WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The left and center lanes are closed on I-91 southbound between exits 25N and 24 due to a tractor-trailer crash Thursday night.

The Department of Transportation reports the crash occurred around 7:52 p.m. and was between a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles.

Traffic is backed up in the area. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area is possible.