Lantern launch in New Britain honors victims of overdose

Hartford
Posted: / Updated:

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of lanterns filled the sky in New Britain Tuesday, remembering those who lost their lives to the opioid epidemic on this International Overdose Awareness Day.

The event at Walnut Hill included guest speakers, music and the lantern launch to end the night.

It was hosted by New Britain Recovers, an initiative that battles addiction and homelessness in the city and helps with recovery needs.

“Our community is really, really supportive, and it’s very moving. There’s so much emotion here tonight, too, we have alderpersons who are here who have lost sons, daughters to overdoses. The emotions are really high, but it’s a beautiful way to pay tribute,” said New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart.

