Police respond to a home in Bristol after a suspect barricaded himself inside a home. (Image Credit: neighbor)

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bristol Police Department and several other law enforcement agencies are responding to an incident on Woodbine Street in Bristol, according to authorities.

Police said the situation involved a man who barricaded himself inside his house after police attempted to serve him an arrest warrant.

The Central Region Emergency Response Team is at the scene and working toward a resolution.

Woodbine Street near Gridley Street in Bristol is blocked off as a result.

Drivers and other citizens are asked to avoid the area.

There are six to eight police vehicles, including an armored vehicle and a SWAT-type vehicle. West Hartford police and the Bristol Fire Department deputy chief vehicle are also on scene, according to a News 8 crew.

The Bristol Police Department said more information will be provided at a later time.

There is no further information at this time.

Stay with News 8 for more information as it becomes available