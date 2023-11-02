WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The last McDonald’s in the town of West Hartford has suddenly closed. The fast-food restaurant at Bishop’s Corner shut down within the past few days.

A post on the door does not say why it closed but the sign directs people to another McDonald’s in Hartford’s north end on Albany Avenue.

The familiar golden arches and sign have been taken down, and News 8 noticed remnants of the indoor playscape were in a dumpster.

The McDonald’s was known as a teen hangout for years, and unlike most McDonald’s, did not have a drive-thru. Drive-up windows are not allowed in parts of West Hartford that are close to residential areas.

It is unclear what will fill the location. The plaza also houses a Dunkin’, Panera Bread, Staples and Harvey’s Wine & Spirit Shoppe.