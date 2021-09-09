Law enforcement from around the state, country travel to Hartford to pay respects to Sgt. Brian Mohl

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – It has been a long week, an emotional week for law enforcement throughout Connecticut and the region. He comes from a large family of State Troopers, and the turnout of support was overwhelming.

Thousands of officers and troopers, from all around Connecticut, all around the country, traveled through the rain, through the dark clouds with polished gold badges wrapped in black to pay respects to one of their own.

Troopers from California to New York, Texas to New Mexico, stood at attention for their colleague in the casket, and to stand behind the family of Sergeant Bryan Mole.

“First of all, you think about the family the family is now without a husband and a father a brother a son, and what that means moving forward, also what it means to the department,” said Butch Hyatt, Guilford Police Department.

Sergeant Mohl is the 25th trooper to be killed in the line of duty, and today they remember him for the man, and leader that he was. A field training officer to many brand-new young troopers fresh out of Academy, a mentor to others, and A good friend, someone you could rely on. And while Many people Officers didn’t know him, they knew what he stood for, and what he did for the people of Connecticut.

“Your wife your kids know when you walk out that door, you might not come back,” said Chief Edward Stephens, Wolcott Police Department.

Dennis Lopes flew in from New Mexico to stand at attention in the rain for a fallen colleague.

“We will go any distance to show our support… Why? When you become a police officer you’ll understand that more, it’s about the respect and the earth we take and what we have to do on a daily basis,” said Dennis Lopes, New Mexico State Police.

When you look around at all of the different states and towns they’re here, many didn’t know him, but how well-known is a Sgt. Mohl? News 8 talked to a California trooper who came out here because he says this is my friend, I know him, and there are no words for the loss they’re feeling.

“Also, what it does to the department sometimes it helps brings the department together and a little closer, people understand that it could be anybody at any time,” Chief Stephens said.

Sgt. Mohl comes from a large law-enforcement family, with two brothers in the New York State Police one a major, another one a sergeant. There is a heavy presence of New York State Troopers standing side-by-side with Connecticut Troopers on the ground as well as in the air.

After the funeral Connecticut State Police Trooper, one in a New York State Police helicopter will fly over the funeral at the end.