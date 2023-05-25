MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont will head to Meriden later this morning for the annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service. It’s an opportunity to pay respect to those who lost their lives serving communities in Connecticut.

This is an opportunity for elected officials and law enforcement organizations to say thank you. It’s also a reminder of the ultimate sacrifice these individuals make doing their job.

This year’s law enforcement memorial service will be hosted at the Connecticut Police Academy, which is located in Meridian. The service honors municipal police officers, state troopers and federal agents that died in the line of duty, while serving their respective communities.

Gov. Ned Lamont will join representatives from these law enforcement agencies and the families of fallen heroes to pay their respects. Among those being honored later today—Bristol Police Officers: Dustin Demonte and Alex Hamzy. Both were killed during an ambush last fall.

“Both Alex and Dustin are described as true leaders, exceptional and committed law enforcement officers, who led with courage and integrity.”

Both officers were honored in Washington D.C. last week. It was a ceremony held at the National Law Enforcement Memorial, and part of the ‘Police Unity Tour.’

The service in Meridian is set to begin at 11 a.m. Thursday morning.